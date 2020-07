161 Crandon Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated elevator ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking lobby

PENTHOUSE ON BEST LOCATION OF BOTANICA, AT FLORANDA LOBBY; STEPS AWAY FROM ELEVATORS; AMPLE AND RARELY AVAILABLE 3 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATHROOMS PROPERTY, SUBSTANTIALLY REMODELED; AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM RENTAL COMPLETELY FURNISHED; FULL OF LIGHT; 2 PARKING SPACES, ONE OF WHICH COMES READILY EQUIPPED WITH TOP OF THE LINE GOLF CART TO MAKE OF YOUR EXPERIENCE IN KEY BISCAYNE, A TRUE PLEASURE. ALL INCLUSIVE RENTAL;$120 DOLLARS /MONTH CAP OF ELECTRICAL BILL; AND TRANSIENT AND DEVELOPMENT TAX APPLIES FOR RENTALS LESS THAN SIX MONTHS. PLEASE SEE BROKERS REMARKS FOR SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS.