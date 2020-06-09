All apartments in Key Biscayne
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:34 PM

150 Ocean Lane Dr

150 Ocean Lane Drive · (305) 632-7248
Location

150 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7F · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
bike storage
guest parking
tennis court
Enjoy the breezy, easy Key Biscayne lifestyle in this beautiful, remodeled condo w/ private beach access. The very spacious 2-bedroom unit features a king bed in the master suite & two queen beds in the 2nd bedroom. The modern, open kitchen has a large breakfast area, eat-in bar & an island. The living room, with its adjacent screened-in balcony is the perfect place to relax & entertain. The Island Breakers features a beautiful pool, billiards room, party room & bike storage. The unit comes with 1 parking space & guest parking in the building. The island of Key Biscayne boasts an array of restaurants & shops, wonderful schools, fabulous beaches, a community center, bike paths, medical center, golf course & the tennis center among others. Live like you're on vacation, live in Key Biscayne!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Ocean Lane Dr have any available units?
150 Ocean Lane Dr has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 Ocean Lane Dr have?
Some of 150 Ocean Lane Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Ocean Lane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
150 Ocean Lane Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Ocean Lane Dr pet-friendly?
No, 150 Ocean Lane Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne.
Does 150 Ocean Lane Dr offer parking?
Yes, 150 Ocean Lane Dr does offer parking.
Does 150 Ocean Lane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Ocean Lane Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Ocean Lane Dr have a pool?
Yes, 150 Ocean Lane Dr has a pool.
Does 150 Ocean Lane Dr have accessible units?
No, 150 Ocean Lane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Ocean Lane Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Ocean Lane Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Ocean Lane Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Ocean Lane Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
