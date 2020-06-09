150 Ocean Lane Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool pool table bike storage guest parking tennis court

Enjoy the breezy, easy Key Biscayne lifestyle in this beautiful, remodeled condo w/ private beach access. The very spacious 2-bedroom unit features a king bed in the master suite & two queen beds in the 2nd bedroom. The modern, open kitchen has a large breakfast area, eat-in bar & an island. The living room, with its adjacent screened-in balcony is the perfect place to relax & entertain. The Island Breakers features a beautiful pool, billiards room, party room & bike storage. The unit comes with 1 parking space & guest parking in the building. The island of Key Biscayne boasts an array of restaurants & shops, wonderful schools, fabulous beaches, a community center, bike paths, medical center, golf course & the tennis center among others. Live like you're on vacation, live in Key Biscayne!