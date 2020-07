Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Stunning 3 full bedroom plus Den/Office corner unit bright and spacious. Model B is one of the most desired floor plans, it includes 2 full baths + 1/2 bath ** 2 Parking spaces. This pristine completely renovated unit has a large balcony overlooking the garden where you can enjoy the serene sound of a waterfall. This community offers a resort style living with many amenities. Perfect place to make it your new home with direct beach access.