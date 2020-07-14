All apartments in Key Biscayne
Key Biscayne, FL
107 Reef Ln
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

107 Reef Ln

107 Reef Lane · No Longer Available
Location

107 Reef Lane, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
A two Level residence at the most desired and exquisite residences in Key Biscayne a private intimate beachfront community designed by world famous Architectonica. Pool home was designed with meticulous attention to detail and sophistication with a complete understanding of the Miami lifestyle in the city’s best kept secret- Key Biscayne. Oceana community provides its residents with 500 feet of private beach, infinity and lap pool, exclusive beach services, private restaurant, tennis court, ocean view fitness center, spa services and putting green. Kitchen features Snaidero & Miele appliances. Private heated pool with deck and barbecue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Reef Ln have any available units?
107 Reef Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Key Biscayne, FL.
What amenities does 107 Reef Ln have?
Some of 107 Reef Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Reef Ln currently offering any rent specials?
107 Reef Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Reef Ln pet-friendly?
No, 107 Reef Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne.
Does 107 Reef Ln offer parking?
No, 107 Reef Ln does not offer parking.
Does 107 Reef Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Reef Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Reef Ln have a pool?
Yes, 107 Reef Ln has a pool.
Does 107 Reef Ln have accessible units?
No, 107 Reef Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Reef Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Reef Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Reef Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Reef Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
