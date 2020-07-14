107 Reef Ln

Amenities

A two Level residence at the most desired and exquisite residences in Key Biscayne a private intimate beachfront community designed by world famous Architectonica. Pool home was designed with meticulous attention to detail and sophistication with a complete understanding of the Miami lifestyle in the city’s best kept secret- Key Biscayne. Oceana community provides its residents with 500 feet of private beach, infinity and lap pool, exclusive beach services, private restaurant, tennis court, ocean view fitness center, spa services and putting green. Kitchen features Snaidero & Miele appliances. Private heated pool with deck and barbecue.