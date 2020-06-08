101 Ocean Lane Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool hot tub tennis court

Move into the bliss of Key Biscayne island life at this 2BD / 2BA / 1,450 SF Ocean Village condo with views of sprawling Crandon Park filled with beaches, golf course, nature trails & a tennis center, all just 500 ft away. The split floorplan gives each bedroom privacy, which you also have on the balcony that faces the park, not another condo. Cathedral ceilings with beautiful wood planking, track lighting & fans create an airy, luxurious sense of space. The renovated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, rich wood cabinetry, and a space-saving washer/dryer. Located on the top floor of the 4-story condo village, this residence has ceramic tile floors throughout & 1 assigned parking space. The lush fenced grounds feature a pond, gazebo, playground, 2 pools, a hot tub & a guarded entrance.