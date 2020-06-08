All apartments in Key Biscayne
Location

101 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4010 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Move into the bliss of Key Biscayne island life at this 2BD / 2BA / 1,450 SF Ocean Village condo with views of sprawling Crandon Park filled with beaches, golf course, nature trails & a tennis center, all just 500 ft away. The split floorplan gives each bedroom privacy, which you also have on the balcony that faces the park, not another condo. Cathedral ceilings with beautiful wood planking, track lighting & fans create an airy, luxurious sense of space. The renovated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, rich wood cabinetry, and a space-saving washer/dryer. Located on the top floor of the 4-story condo village, this residence has ceramic tile floors throughout & 1 assigned parking space. The lush fenced grounds feature a pond, gazebo, playground, 2 pools, a hot tub & a guarded entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Ocean Lane Dr have any available units?
101 Ocean Lane Dr has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Ocean Lane Dr have?
Some of 101 Ocean Lane Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Ocean Lane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
101 Ocean Lane Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Ocean Lane Dr pet-friendly?
No, 101 Ocean Lane Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne.
Does 101 Ocean Lane Dr offer parking?
Yes, 101 Ocean Lane Dr does offer parking.
Does 101 Ocean Lane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Ocean Lane Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Ocean Lane Dr have a pool?
Yes, 101 Ocean Lane Dr has a pool.
Does 101 Ocean Lane Dr have accessible units?
No, 101 Ocean Lane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Ocean Lane Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Ocean Lane Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Ocean Lane Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Ocean Lane Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
