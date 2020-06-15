304 Clubhouse Circle

Amenities

Walk to the turquoise waters of Jupiter Beach from this 2nd floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath golf-front residence at the Jupiter Dunes. Relax on the large screened lanai overlooking the 1st fairway & enjoy the ocean breezes from this exceptional location just steps to the beach. This light and bright condo was recently updated and fully equipped for a great vacation get-away in Jupiter....new linens, furnishings, beds, beach chairs, the works! 2 bedrooms include a master with king bed, private balcony, walk-in closet, ensuite bath & access to lanai overlooking the golf course and a guest bedroom with 1 queen & 1 twin bed. New queen sleeper in LR. Available May 1-Nov 30, 2020 off-season. Walk to the beach, golf, shops & numerous waterfront restaurants. A perfect beach retreat!