501 Muirfield Court

Available off-season and for season, furnished. Not available for annual rent. 1st-floor condo with golf views. You will fall in love with the bright and open interior of this home and its many desirable details, such as volume ceilings, large windows and sliding glass doors, light neutral colors, flat-screen TVs in both bedrooms, and a curved, flat-screen 4K TV in the living room. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and spacious cabinets, while the master suite features a king-sized bed and access to the expansive screened-in patio which overlooks the golf course. Indian Creek offers a challenging 18-hole golf course, clubhouse, driving range, swimming pool, and community park with basketball courts, tennis courts, and a state-of-the-art playground.