Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:55 AM

501 Muirfield Court

501 Muirfield Court · (561) 500-3246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 Muirfield Court, Jupiter, FL 33458
Indian Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 501d · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Available off-season and for season, furnished. Not available for annual rent. 1st-floor condo with golf views. You will fall in love with the bright and open interior of this home and its many desirable details, such as volume ceilings, large windows and sliding glass doors, light neutral colors, flat-screen TVs in both bedrooms, and a curved, flat-screen 4K TV in the living room. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and spacious cabinets, while the master suite features a king-sized bed and access to the expansive screened-in patio which overlooks the golf course. Indian Creek offers a challenging 18-hole golf course, clubhouse, driving range, swimming pool, and community park with basketball courts, tennis courts, and a state-of-the-art playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Muirfield Court have any available units?
501 Muirfield Court has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Muirfield Court have?
Some of 501 Muirfield Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Muirfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
501 Muirfield Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Muirfield Court pet-friendly?
No, 501 Muirfield Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 501 Muirfield Court offer parking?
No, 501 Muirfield Court does not offer parking.
Does 501 Muirfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Muirfield Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Muirfield Court have a pool?
Yes, 501 Muirfield Court has a pool.
Does 501 Muirfield Court have accessible units?
No, 501 Muirfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Muirfield Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Muirfield Court has units with dishwashers.
