860 Bella Vista Court S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse pool racquetball court tennis court

JAN/FEB/MARCH/APRIL 2020 Weeklies off season $1,000 a week. A block from 3 miles of glorious beaches is this Magnificent 2nd floor townhome nestled directly on Carlin Park with peaceful east views of park. Fully furnished turnkey with everything you need for a fabulous vacation in a luxury resort environment. Beautiful renovated featuring wood floors, new kitchen and uniquely double master bedrooms suites, den or 3rd bedroom plus Loft on the 2nd floor with balcony overlooking the park. The community offers a 50x24 community pool, open air clubhouse, tennis, racquetball and bocce. Walking distance to publix, outback, Harbourside Place, Movies and more! Come and enjoy the sunshine here at Bella Vista! #ComeJoinUs #LoveWhereYouLive