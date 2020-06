Amenities

Beautiful 3 BR 2BA fully furnished turn key, 2nd Floor end unit with Golf Course Views. This condo is centrally located in Jupiter and minutes to beach, shopping,restaurants and PBIA. Great location next to community pool and overlooking the 13th fairway. King in master, Queen in 2nd, Full in 3rd bedroom. Location, location don't miss out on this rarely available 3 bedroom condo. Available May 1st 2020 and the 2020/2021 season...call agents for details.