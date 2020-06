Amenities

6215 Riverwalk Lane Apt #1, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. ANNUAL LEASE: 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE,RECENTLY UPGRADED, KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, HURRICANE WINDOWS, NEW TILE AND CARPET, NEWLY PAINTED. OPEN PATIO OVERLOOKING GRASSY AREA AND MANGROVES. AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED, PICTURES SHOW BOTH. ALSO AVAILABLE SEASONALLY @ $6,000 PER MONTH, 3 MONTH MINIMUM. RIVERWALK HAS BOAT STORAGE AREA AND LAUNCH RAMP, CANAL LEADS TO RIVER AND OCEAN. 3 POOLS, TENNIS COURTS, SIDEWALKS AND CHILDRENS'S PLAY AREA. $250 APPLICATION FEE TO ASSOCIATION, HOA BACKGROUND CHECK FEE OF $25 PER ADULT. LIMIT OF 2 VEHICLES PER UNIT. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, I95 AND TURNPIKE. 30 MINUTES TO PALM BEACH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent,Courtesy of Florida Coastal RE Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3566361 ]