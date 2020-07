Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Elegant and contemporary one level villa, walking distance to the beach, supermarkets and restaurants. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, designated work space area, large kitchen island, formal dining room, and extra large screened-in patio in the lush community of Villas of Ocean Dunes. Open floor plan is complemented by high ceilings and lots of natural light. This villa is fully furnished and equipped with everything for a comfortable and enjoyable stay.