Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:49 PM

4198 St Lukes Lane

4198 Saint Lukes Ln · (561) 398-8294
Location

4198 Saint Lukes Ln, Jupiter, FL 33458
Antigua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1310 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bathroom townhome is fully furnished - just bring your suitcase! Light & bright with new furnishings and renovated interior, walk to the clubhouse pool and just minutes to the beach. The wrap-around porch opens to a spacious great-room floorplan with relaxing seating for two - or a house full of guests. The master suite features a super-comfy king-sized bed, a luxurious bathroom and large walk-in closet. The second bedroom is appointed with a queen-size bed and the third bedroom offers a double & twin bunk bed. The kitchen is fully equipped with everything you would need from morning coffee to a twilight cocktail. In addition, the property includes wifi internet, direct tv, a full washer and dryer and 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4198 St Lukes Lane have any available units?
4198 St Lukes Lane has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 4198 St Lukes Lane have?
Some of 4198 St Lukes Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4198 St Lukes Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4198 St Lukes Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4198 St Lukes Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4198 St Lukes Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 4198 St Lukes Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4198 St Lukes Lane does offer parking.
Does 4198 St Lukes Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4198 St Lukes Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4198 St Lukes Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4198 St Lukes Lane has a pool.
Does 4198 St Lukes Lane have accessible units?
No, 4198 St Lukes Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4198 St Lukes Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4198 St Lukes Lane has units with dishwashers.
