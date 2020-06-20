4198 St Lukes Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage internet access

This beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bathroom townhome is fully furnished - just bring your suitcase! Light & bright with new furnishings and renovated interior, walk to the clubhouse pool and just minutes to the beach. The wrap-around porch opens to a spacious great-room floorplan with relaxing seating for two - or a house full of guests. The master suite features a super-comfy king-sized bed, a luxurious bathroom and large walk-in closet. The second bedroom is appointed with a queen-size bed and the third bedroom offers a double & twin bunk bed. The kitchen is fully equipped with everything you would need from morning coffee to a twilight cocktail. In addition, the property includes wifi internet, direct tv, a full washer and dryer and 2 car garage.