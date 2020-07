Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

Meticulously kept 3/3 Townhouse in sought after Tuscany-Abacoa. Relax in the screened courtyard that backs to the Open Green Space. Wood flooring on main level with Granite kitchen complete with wine cooler! New Carpet Upstairs. Large Double Masters upstairs with balcony. Third Bedroom on main level. Great office or bedroom! Side Entrance. Avail Sept 1st- However could be sooner if needed