Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Nicely Furnished 3 Bed 3bath *OPEN Floorplan with ALL Bedrooms up with 1 full bath down. SS appliances, Eat-In Kitchen, Flat Screen TV's, Master with King Bed, Screened patio with grill & fenced yard. Close to Pool, Fitness Room and the Jupiter Beach access . Attached garage. Located in the Heart of Jupiter near great dining, shopping, theater and the Palm Beaches!Available SEPT- DECEMBER 2020.NOT AN ANNUAL RENTAL