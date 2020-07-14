All apartments in Jupiter
Find more places like 2707 Fairway Drive N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jupiter, FL
/
2707 Fairway Drive N
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

2707 Fairway Drive N

2707 Fairway Drive North · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jupiter
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2707 Fairway Drive North, Jupiter, FL 33477
Jupiter Dunes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1195 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Off-season rental only. Available June 1 - December 15, 2020. Walk to the turquoise waters of Jupiter Beach from this 1st floor residence in the gated, beachside community of The Estuary. Located on the back nine of the Jupiter Dunes Gold Course and offering a peek at Jupiter's natural estuary, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath. 2 level townhouse offers first class accommodations with a gorgeous renovation including new kitchen (granite & stainless), updated baths, crown molding, tiled flooring through, flat screen TV's ceiling fans and a 1 car attached garage. Fully equipped for a great summer season at Jupiter Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Fairway Drive N have any available units?
2707 Fairway Drive N has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 2707 Fairway Drive N have?
Some of 2707 Fairway Drive N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Fairway Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Fairway Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Fairway Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 2707 Fairway Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 2707 Fairway Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 2707 Fairway Drive N offers parking.
Does 2707 Fairway Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2707 Fairway Drive N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Fairway Drive N have a pool?
No, 2707 Fairway Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 2707 Fairway Drive N have accessible units?
No, 2707 Fairway Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Fairway Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 Fairway Drive N has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2707 Fairway Drive N?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Sophia
863 University Blvd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr
Jupiter, FL 32054
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1
Jupiter, FL 33477
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Floresta
400 Via Royale
Jupiter, FL 33458
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave
Jupiter, FL 33458

Similar Pages

Jupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 2 Bedrooms
Jupiter Apartments with BalconiesJupiter Dog Friendly Apartments
Jupiter Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFort Pierce, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity