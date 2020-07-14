2707 Fairway Drive N

Amenities

Off-season rental only. Available June 1 - December 15, 2020. Walk to the turquoise waters of Jupiter Beach from this 1st floor residence in the gated, beachside community of The Estuary. Located on the back nine of the Jupiter Dunes Gold Course and offering a peek at Jupiter's natural estuary, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath. 2 level townhouse offers first class accommodations with a gorgeous renovation including new kitchen (granite & stainless), updated baths, crown molding, tiled flooring through, flat screen TV's ceiling fans and a 1 car attached garage. Fully equipped for a great summer season at Jupiter Beach!