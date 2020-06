Amenities

Great 2/2 unit overlooking the Marina.King bed in master, twins in guest.New Kitchen. Application as attachment to this Listing Must Accompany all Contract to Lease forms. Credit/Background Report on Tenant must be performed by Listing Office at a cost of $50.00 per each person over 18. Mandatory 13% sales tax on all leases 6 months or Less. Exit cleaning fee $175.00 & JLR Processing Fee of $75.00 required