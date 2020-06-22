2594 Marcinski

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system dog park parking garage internet access

Paradise awaits at this professionally decorated 3BR/2BA2CG open floor plan patio home. Fully enclosed tropical backyard with patio seating and hammock for maximum relaxation. FREE Cable, WiFi, water, landscaping & alarm system included in rent! Walking distance to the beach, Juno Beach Pier, Bluffs marina, dog park, plus grocery/restaurants/shopping. Located on quiet, dead end street for complete serenity.



New Impact Doors and windows throughout this home. Newer top of the line Trane AC with Nexia system. Entire interior completely remodeled with double island kitchen. Completely Furnished. 75" TV with Sonos surround sound and alarm system included.