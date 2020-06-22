2507 25th Court

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court bocce court pool putting green tennis court

THIS UNIT IS A MUST SEE. THE UNIT FINISHED BEING UPDATED AS OF JUNE 2020. The updates include all new Kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, sink, faucet and kitchen appliances. Washer and dryer were purchased in March 2020. The Master bathroom has been updated with a new spacious shower, tile floor, full wall mirror, 2 medicine cabinets and waterfall faucets. The Master bedroom has room for a king size bed. There is a great community pool, tennis, basketball, putting green, bocce ball and pickle ball courts. Basic cable is included. The River North is close to the ocean, restaurants and shopping. No trucks, RV's motorcycles and no pets. Owner requires credit, criminal and evection report.