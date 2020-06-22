All apartments in Jupiter
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:10 AM

2507 25th Court

2507 25th Court · (561) 818-5431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2507 25th Court, Jupiter, FL 33477
The Bluffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,075

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1236 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
pool
putting green
tennis court
THIS UNIT IS A MUST SEE. THE UNIT FINISHED BEING UPDATED AS OF JUNE 2020. The updates include all new Kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, sink, faucet and kitchen appliances. Washer and dryer were purchased in March 2020. The Master bathroom has been updated with a new spacious shower, tile floor, full wall mirror, 2 medicine cabinets and waterfall faucets. The Master bedroom has room for a king size bed. There is a great community pool, tennis, basketball, putting green, bocce ball and pickle ball courts. Basic cable is included. The River North is close to the ocean, restaurants and shopping. No trucks, RV's motorcycles and no pets. Owner requires credit, criminal and evection report.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 25th Court have any available units?
2507 25th Court has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 2507 25th Court have?
Some of 2507 25th Court's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 25th Court currently offering any rent specials?
2507 25th Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 25th Court pet-friendly?
No, 2507 25th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 2507 25th Court offer parking?
No, 2507 25th Court does not offer parking.
Does 2507 25th Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2507 25th Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 25th Court have a pool?
Yes, 2507 25th Court has a pool.
Does 2507 25th Court have accessible units?
No, 2507 25th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 25th Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2507 25th Court has units with dishwashers.
