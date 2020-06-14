2303 23rd Court

Amenities

Fantastic Lakes at the Bluffs community that is located in fabulous Jupiter/Juno beaches area that's walking distance to beaches, stores and community pool. This 2 bed/ 2.1 bath townhome is completely tiled downstairs, stairs and bedrooms. Freshly painted, kitchen has granite counter tops, new cabinets. Bathroom vanities have granite counter tops and walls in shower/tubs have been tiled. New washer and dryer. New hurricane accordion shutters to be installed 3/18/2020. Nice patio for grilling and has lots of privacy. Small pet ok with non-refundable $250. One pet 25lb and under per HOA. The beaches that are pet friendly. Again located in great area that has a Publix grocery store, restaurants, specialty shops, banks and the beaches that are pet friendly, and fishing pier