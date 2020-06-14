All apartments in Jupiter
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

2303 23rd Court

2303 23rd Court · (561) 632-6457
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2303 23rd Court, Jupiter, FL 33477
The Bluffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Fantastic Lakes at the Bluffs community that is located in fabulous Jupiter/Juno beaches area that's walking distance to beaches, stores and community pool. This 2 bed/ 2.1 bath townhome is completely tiled downstairs, stairs and bedrooms. Freshly painted, kitchen has granite counter tops, new cabinets. Bathroom vanities have granite counter tops and walls in shower/tubs have been tiled. New washer and dryer. New hurricane accordion shutters to be installed 3/18/2020. Nice patio for grilling and has lots of privacy. Small pet ok with non-refundable $250. One pet 25lb and under per HOA. The beaches that are pet friendly. Again located in great area that has a Publix grocery store, restaurants, specialty shops, banks and the beaches that are pet friendly, and fishing pier

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 23rd Court have any available units?
2303 23rd Court has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 23rd Court have?
Some of 2303 23rd Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 23rd Court currently offering any rent specials?
2303 23rd Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 23rd Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2303 23rd Court is pet friendly.
Does 2303 23rd Court offer parking?
No, 2303 23rd Court does not offer parking.
Does 2303 23rd Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2303 23rd Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 23rd Court have a pool?
Yes, 2303 23rd Court has a pool.
Does 2303 23rd Court have accessible units?
No, 2303 23rd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 23rd Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 23rd Court has units with dishwashers.
