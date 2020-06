Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Rarely available rental! Enjoy Jupiter Country Club living in this Single Family lakefront home - Annual or Seasonal. This move in ready Pool home offers 3 Bedrooms + Den. Impeccably furnished inside and out, with covered lanai + Pool w/ Spa. Marble floors and a neutral color palette add to this bright + airy home. Private Master BR has dual closets and luxe master bath. Kitchen features custom quartz counters and cabinetry as well as a breakfast nook w/ views! Coveted great room floor plan w/ picturesque views upon entry. Jupiter Country Club is the areas newest Golf community w/ Greg Norman Course + resort amenities. Full Golf Membership is transferrable to tenant... Enjoy fine + healthy Florida living at Jupiter Country Club! Close to best beaches. A rated schools, Airport