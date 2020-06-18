2203 Fairway Drive S

Amenities

Exceptional location within Jupiter Dunes offering WATER VIEWS of Jupiter's natural estuary. 2 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2 level waterfront townhouse residence offering large living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast nook, master bedroom suite with sitting area, screened porch and sundeck. Walk to Jupiter Beach, DuBois Park, the Jupiter Inlet, golf, mini golf and numerous waterfront restaurants. A lovely home with incredible views. Watch the fish jump from the east facing deck, dine on the screened lanai & enjoy the ocean breezes. Walk out the front door to golf with no membership or tee times required. Get out of the cold and come live at the beach!