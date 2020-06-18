All apartments in Jupiter
2203 Fairway Drive S
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:19 PM

2203 Fairway Drive S

2203 Fairway Drive South · (561) 626-7000
Location

2203 Fairway Drive South, Jupiter, FL 33477
Jupiter Dunes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Exceptional location within Jupiter Dunes offering WATER VIEWS of Jupiter's natural estuary. 2 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2 level waterfront townhouse residence offering large living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast nook, master bedroom suite with sitting area, screened porch and sundeck. Walk to Jupiter Beach, DuBois Park, the Jupiter Inlet, golf, mini golf and numerous waterfront restaurants. A lovely home with incredible views. Watch the fish jump from the east facing deck, dine on the screened lanai & enjoy the ocean breezes. Walk out the front door to golf with no membership or tee times required. Get out of the cold and come live at the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 Fairway Drive S have any available units?
2203 Fairway Drive S has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 2203 Fairway Drive S have?
Some of 2203 Fairway Drive S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 Fairway Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Fairway Drive S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Fairway Drive S pet-friendly?
No, 2203 Fairway Drive S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 2203 Fairway Drive S offer parking?
No, 2203 Fairway Drive S does not offer parking.
Does 2203 Fairway Drive S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2203 Fairway Drive S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Fairway Drive S have a pool?
No, 2203 Fairway Drive S does not have a pool.
Does 2203 Fairway Drive S have accessible units?
No, 2203 Fairway Drive S does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Fairway Drive S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 Fairway Drive S has units with dishwashers.
