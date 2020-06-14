213 Seabreeze Cir

Amenities

This Lovely short term furnished rental with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, is a Key West style town home. The spacious first level is designed as a great room with tile throughout and large sliding glass doors, which open to a private courtyard. Enjoy a completely remodeled kitchen, with wood cabinetry and granite counter tops. Upstairs, you will find two spacious and nicely furnished guest bedrooms that share a full bath. Also, upstairs, you will find a very spaciously furnished master suite, with a large walk in closet. The master bath includes a step-in shower and a double sink vanity. This entire home provides plenty of windows to catch the ocean breezes and bring in the Florida sunlight. Walk to the renowned Jupiter beaches, along the community's private path. Available 4/15- 12/31.