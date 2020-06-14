All apartments in Jupiter
Jupiter, FL
213 Seabreeze Cir
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:21 PM

213 Seabreeze Cir

213 Seabreeze Circle · (561) 312-7790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

213 Seabreeze Circle, Jupiter, FL 33477
Seabrook Place

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
This Lovely short term furnished rental with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, is a Key West style town home. The spacious first level is designed as a great room with tile throughout and large sliding glass doors, which open to a private courtyard. Enjoy a completely remodeled kitchen, with wood cabinetry and granite counter tops. Upstairs, you will find two spacious and nicely furnished guest bedrooms that share a full bath. Also, upstairs, you will find a very spaciously furnished master suite, with a large walk in closet. The master bath includes a step-in shower and a double sink vanity. This entire home provides plenty of windows to catch the ocean breezes and bring in the Florida sunlight. Walk to the renowned Jupiter beaches, along the community's private path. Available 4/15- 12/31.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Seabreeze Cir have any available units?
213 Seabreeze Cir has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Seabreeze Cir have?
Some of 213 Seabreeze Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Seabreeze Cir currently offering any rent specials?
213 Seabreeze Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Seabreeze Cir pet-friendly?
No, 213 Seabreeze Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 213 Seabreeze Cir offer parking?
No, 213 Seabreeze Cir does not offer parking.
Does 213 Seabreeze Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Seabreeze Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Seabreeze Cir have a pool?
No, 213 Seabreeze Cir does not have a pool.
Does 213 Seabreeze Cir have accessible units?
No, 213 Seabreeze Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Seabreeze Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Seabreeze Cir has units with dishwashers.
