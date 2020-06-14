1824 18th Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area courtyard playground pool bbq/grill

This Lakes at the Bluffs townhome offers peaceful living where you can enjoy wide walking/biking paths, pickle ball courts, heated pool, great kids playground area, three-stall car washing station, beautiful mature trees, close proximity to Publix, Walgreens, numerous restaurants and the best beaches around, including Loggerhead Marinelife Center and Juno Fishing Pier. This highly desirable, fully remodeled 2/2.5 two-story townhouse offers loads of natural light, a private courtyard furnished with a gas grill and patio set with separate covered storage. Stainless appliances and a new washer & dryer. Dogs 20 pounds or less are welcome! This amazing home is available for annual rental starting July 1, 2020. First/security/application fee/pet deposit (if applicable) to move in.