Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:08 PM

1824 18th Court

1824 18th Court · (954) 545-5583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1824 18th Court, Jupiter, FL 33477
The Bluffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
courtyard
playground
pool
bbq/grill
This Lakes at the Bluffs townhome offers peaceful living where you can enjoy wide walking/biking paths, pickle ball courts, heated pool, great kids playground area, three-stall car washing station, beautiful mature trees, close proximity to Publix, Walgreens, numerous restaurants and the best beaches around, including Loggerhead Marinelife Center and Juno Fishing Pier. This highly desirable, fully remodeled 2/2.5 two-story townhouse offers loads of natural light, a private courtyard furnished with a gas grill and patio set with separate covered storage. Stainless appliances and a new washer & dryer. Dogs 20 pounds or less are welcome! This amazing home is available for annual rental starting July 1, 2020. First/security/application fee/pet deposit (if applicable) to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 18th Court have any available units?
1824 18th Court has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 18th Court have?
Some of 1824 18th Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 18th Court currently offering any rent specials?
1824 18th Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 18th Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1824 18th Court is pet friendly.
Does 1824 18th Court offer parking?
No, 1824 18th Court does not offer parking.
Does 1824 18th Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1824 18th Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 18th Court have a pool?
Yes, 1824 18th Court has a pool.
Does 1824 18th Court have accessible units?
No, 1824 18th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 18th Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1824 18th Court has units with dishwashers.
