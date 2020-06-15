1562 Grande Cull Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Available this July for rent. Pet friendly, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 story town home. Features include; a covered balcony overlooking oak tree lined street and tennis courts, all bedrooms with own private baths, Master Bedroom includes sitting area and adjacent den/office, hardwood floors in living and dining areas. 2 Car Garage, driveway and off street parking. Walking distance to the skate park, tennis, basketball, soccer fields, walking trails, Roger Dean Stadium and Abacoa Town Center. Minutes to shopping, beaches, Gardens Mall, I-95 and Turnpike.