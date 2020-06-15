All apartments in Jupiter
1562 Grande Cull Way
1562 Grande Cull Way

1562 Grande Cull Way · (561) 793-2300
Location

1562 Grande Cull Way, Jupiter, FL 33458
Antigua

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1938 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
Available this July for rent. Pet friendly, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 story town home. Features include; a covered balcony overlooking oak tree lined street and tennis courts, all bedrooms with own private baths, Master Bedroom includes sitting area and adjacent den/office, hardwood floors in living and dining areas. 2 Car Garage, driveway and off street parking. Walking distance to the skate park, tennis, basketball, soccer fields, walking trails, Roger Dean Stadium and Abacoa Town Center. Minutes to shopping, beaches, Gardens Mall, I-95 and Turnpike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1562 Grande Cull Way have any available units?
1562 Grande Cull Way has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 1562 Grande Cull Way have?
Some of 1562 Grande Cull Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1562 Grande Cull Way currently offering any rent specials?
1562 Grande Cull Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1562 Grande Cull Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1562 Grande Cull Way is pet friendly.
Does 1562 Grande Cull Way offer parking?
Yes, 1562 Grande Cull Way does offer parking.
Does 1562 Grande Cull Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1562 Grande Cull Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1562 Grande Cull Way have a pool?
No, 1562 Grande Cull Way does not have a pool.
Does 1562 Grande Cull Way have accessible units?
No, 1562 Grande Cull Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1562 Grande Cull Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1562 Grande Cull Way has units with dishwashers.
