Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave

Enjoy the winter months in this townhome which is currently in the process of a kitchen renovation so it will be brand new for the season. Lakes at the Bluffs is conveniently located close to the beach, shopping, dining & many golf courses. Enjoy spring training baseball games at Roger Dean Stadium in Abacoa. Community has a beautiful pool area. Within 30 minutes to Palm Beach International Airport.