Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

151 Waterford Drive

151 Waterford Drive · (561) 722-3618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 Waterford Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458
Cambridge at Abacoa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come live in the CBS Divosta townhome in the beautiful community of Cambridge At Abacoa. This 1800 SF, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage town home in Cambridge offers bamboo wood floors throughout family room and living room, ceramic tile in kitchen and carpet throughout the upstairs. Brand New microwave and brand new refrigerator in kitchen with granite counter tops in kitchen. New paint throughout porch, garage and interior. This townhouse is located in Jupiter's A rated school zones.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Waterford Drive have any available units?
151 Waterford Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 Waterford Drive have?
Some of 151 Waterford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Waterford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
151 Waterford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Waterford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 151 Waterford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 151 Waterford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 151 Waterford Drive offers parking.
Does 151 Waterford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 Waterford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Waterford Drive have a pool?
No, 151 Waterford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 151 Waterford Drive have accessible units?
No, 151 Waterford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Waterford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Waterford Drive has units with dishwashers.
