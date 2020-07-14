151 Waterford Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come live in the CBS Divosta townhome in the beautiful community of Cambridge At Abacoa. This 1800 SF, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage town home in Cambridge offers bamboo wood floors throughout family room and living room, ceramic tile in kitchen and carpet throughout the upstairs. Brand New microwave and brand new refrigerator in kitchen with granite counter tops in kitchen. New paint throughout porch, garage and interior. This townhouse is located in Jupiter's A rated school zones.