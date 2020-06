Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

This is an annual rental available as of June 1, 2020. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in the quiet community of Pinecrest. There is a large community pool and tennis courts also lined off for Pickle Ball This is a smoke and pet free environment with lake and fairway views of the '' Golf Club of Jupiter ''. This ready to move in unit boasts cathedral ceilings, a large screened covered balcony and everything is there for the Florida style living.