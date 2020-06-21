148 Key Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous newly renovated kitchen, freshly painted and updates throughout the entire home. Impeccable Key West inspired seaside home located in the oceanfront gated community of Jupiter Key. This home is located on a prime corner lot, just seconds from the beach. The lush landscaping surrounding this property offers privacy for intimate outdoor entertaining, while enjoying the ocean breezes. This meticulously maintained home offers an open floor plan, volume ceilings, beautiful wood floors and impact windows. A new roof, new siding and two new a/c units and condensers complete this gem. Preview before and after photos and virtual 3D tour. Come home to paradise!!