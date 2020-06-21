All apartments in Jupiter
148 Key Lane

Location

148 Key Lane, Jupiter, FL 33477
Jupiter Key

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2157 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous newly renovated kitchen, freshly painted and updates throughout the entire home. Impeccable Key West inspired seaside home located in the oceanfront gated community of Jupiter Key. This home is located on a prime corner lot, just seconds from the beach. The lush landscaping surrounding this property offers privacy for intimate outdoor entertaining, while enjoying the ocean breezes. This meticulously maintained home offers an open floor plan, volume ceilings, beautiful wood floors and impact windows. A new roof, new siding and two new a/c units and condensers complete this gem. Preview before and after photos and virtual 3D tour. Come home to paradise!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Key Lane have any available units?
148 Key Lane has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 Key Lane have?
Some of 148 Key Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Key Lane currently offering any rent specials?
148 Key Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Key Lane pet-friendly?
No, 148 Key Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 148 Key Lane offer parking?
Yes, 148 Key Lane does offer parking.
Does 148 Key Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 Key Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Key Lane have a pool?
No, 148 Key Lane does not have a pool.
Does 148 Key Lane have accessible units?
No, 148 Key Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Key Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 Key Lane has units with dishwashers.
