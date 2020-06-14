All apartments in Jupiter
139 Edenberry Ave
139 Edenberry Ave

139 Edenberry Avenue · (561) 624-8747
Location

139 Edenberry Avenue, Jupiter, FL 33458
Canterbury Place

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

Studio · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
Jupiter Abacoa Furnished Studio Utilities Included - Property Id: 52101

Huge beautifully furnished studio/in-law with a PRIVATE ENTRANCE is very clean, located in a safe, quiet & upscale neighborhood of Jupiter-ABACOA community. Studio has 10-ft ceilings, recessed lighting, 5 BIG HURRICANE IMPACT windows, New AC, SS appliances, WASHER/DRYER COMBO in unit, queen bed, sofa, full bath, full size refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, toaster, coffee maker, toaster oven, rice cooker, cookware/dinnerware sets. Utilities included in rent: cable w/ PREMIUM channels & HBO, SECURED WIFI/electric(capped)/water/sewer/trash. Access to community POOL/Fitness Center. Walking distance to Publix/Starbucks/restaurants/stores. Close to NextEra, beach, JMC, Scripps, Roger Dean.

NO pets/drugs/loud parties/heavy drinking/smoking/trucks/motorcycle/car with business logo/ad allowed. 1st, last, sec deposit ($4,800) to move in. Credit/background/eviction/employment chk. Month to month lease (up to a year)
Max Occupancy: 1 person
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/52101
Property Id 52101

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5811996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Edenberry Ave have any available units?
139 Edenberry Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 Edenberry Ave have?
Some of 139 Edenberry Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Edenberry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
139 Edenberry Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Edenberry Ave pet-friendly?
No, 139 Edenberry Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 139 Edenberry Ave offer parking?
No, 139 Edenberry Ave does not offer parking.
Does 139 Edenberry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 Edenberry Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Edenberry Ave have a pool?
Yes, 139 Edenberry Ave has a pool.
Does 139 Edenberry Ave have accessible units?
No, 139 Edenberry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Edenberry Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Edenberry Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
