139 Edenberry Ave

Huge beautifully furnished studio/in-law with a PRIVATE ENTRANCE is very clean, located in a safe, quiet & upscale neighborhood of Jupiter-ABACOA community. Studio has 10-ft ceilings, recessed lighting, 5 BIG HURRICANE IMPACT windows, New AC, SS appliances, WASHER/DRYER COMBO in unit, queen bed, sofa, full bath, full size refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, toaster, coffee maker, toaster oven, rice cooker, cookware/dinnerware sets. Utilities included in rent: cable w/ PREMIUM channels & HBO, SECURED WIFI/electric(capped)/water/sewer/trash. Access to community POOL/Fitness Center. Walking distance to Publix/Starbucks/restaurants/stores. Close to NextEra, beach, JMC, Scripps, Roger Dean.



NO pets/drugs/loud parties/heavy drinking/smoking/trucks/motorcycle/car with business logo/ad allowed. 1st, last, sec deposit ($4,800) to move in. Credit/background/eviction/employment chk. Month to month lease (up to a year)

Max Occupancy: 1 person

