Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful updated 3 bed 3.5 bath townhome in Greenwich. End unit w/2 car garage. Completely remodeled kitchen with waterfall granite, Kitchen Aid appliances & custom built cabinetry. Gorgeous wood floors, hurricane impact windows & designer paddle fans. Large master bedroom, remodeled Baths and two closets with built in shelving. Upgraded lighting & fixtures. New AC. Two car garage with built in cabinetry and plenty of extra parking for residents and guests. Fantastic townhome in a terrific location. Greenwich has a community pool and is close to shopping and a quick ride to the beach. Minutes to I-95 & the Turnpike. 20 minutes to the Airport.