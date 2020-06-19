118 Jesup Lane.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautiful townhome completely renovated 3 BR 3.1 BA end unit townhome with den/office and half bath on 1st floor located in sought out neighborhood of Osceola Woods near downtown Abacoa. This unit has many desirable features to include: new ceramic wood flooring (no carpet), HUGE open kitchen w/ white Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, volume ceilings, two balconies, recessed lighting, two car garage, Roman tub in master, organizers in each closet. Cable, wi fi and trash included in rent. Don't miss out on this beauty!