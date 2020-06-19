All apartments in Jupiter
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:19 PM

118 Jesup Lane

118 Jesup Lane · (561) 401-1516
Location

118 Jesup Lane, Jupiter, FL 33458
Osceola Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1953 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful townhome completely renovated 3 BR 3.1 BA end unit townhome with den/office and half bath on 1st floor located in sought out neighborhood of Osceola Woods near downtown Abacoa. This unit has many desirable features to include: new ceramic wood flooring (no carpet), HUGE open kitchen w/ white Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, volume ceilings, two balconies, recessed lighting, two car garage, Roman tub in master, organizers in each closet. Cable, wi fi and trash included in rent. Don't miss out on this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 118 Jesup Lane have any available units?
118 Jesup Lane has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Jesup Lane have?
Some of 118 Jesup Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Jesup Lane currently offering any rent specials?
118 Jesup Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Jesup Lane pet-friendly?
No, 118 Jesup Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 118 Jesup Lane offer parking?
Yes, 118 Jesup Lane does offer parking.
Does 118 Jesup Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Jesup Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Jesup Lane have a pool?
No, 118 Jesup Lane does not have a pool.
Does 118 Jesup Lane have accessible units?
No, 118 Jesup Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Jesup Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Jesup Lane has units with dishwashers.

