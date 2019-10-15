116 Spikerush Road

Amenities

The perfect winter escape! Located in a beautiful eastern community- just short 5 minute ride to Jupiter beaches. Private, detached one bedroom, one bathroom guest house with full kitchen and washer / dryer. A series of exterior stairs lead to a charming front porch entry. Inside you'll find all the comforts of home! Fully equipped with everything you could possibly need. Stylish, neutral interiors include a full kitchen- separate living room with sectional sofa, flat panel TV and dinette table. King bedroom suite complete with linens, spacious closet and attached bath. Shower tub combo, vanity sink and washer / dryer closet. Open, unassigned street parking for residents and guests. All utilities including WiFi are included.