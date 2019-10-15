All apartments in Jupiter
Last updated April 3 2020

116 Spikerush Road

116 Spikerush Road · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 Spikerush Road, Jupiter, FL 33458
Botanica

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
The perfect winter escape! Located in a beautiful eastern community- just short 5 minute ride to Jupiter beaches. Private, detached one bedroom, one bathroom guest house with full kitchen and washer / dryer. A series of exterior stairs lead to a charming front porch entry. Inside you'll find all the comforts of home! Fully equipped with everything you could possibly need. Stylish, neutral interiors include a full kitchen- separate living room with sectional sofa, flat panel TV and dinette table. King bedroom suite complete with linens, spacious closet and attached bath. Shower tub combo, vanity sink and washer / dryer closet. Open, unassigned street parking for residents and guests. All utilities including WiFi are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Spikerush Road have any available units?
116 Spikerush Road has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Spikerush Road have?
Some of 116 Spikerush Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Spikerush Road currently offering any rent specials?
116 Spikerush Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Spikerush Road pet-friendly?
No, 116 Spikerush Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 116 Spikerush Road offer parking?
Yes, 116 Spikerush Road does offer parking.
Does 116 Spikerush Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Spikerush Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Spikerush Road have a pool?
No, 116 Spikerush Road does not have a pool.
Does 116 Spikerush Road have accessible units?
No, 116 Spikerush Road does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Spikerush Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Spikerush Road has units with dishwashers.
