Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool media room

Spectacular one story beach compound! Custom built to perfection with 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, living room and large media room with pull-out queen bed and its own full bath. Top of the line appliances with a gas range. Gorgeous European wood floors throughout with professionally interior decorated accessories. Completely private with electric gates. It's an oasis within the gated community of Ocean Walk!