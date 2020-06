Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Beautiful, fully updated waterfront condo. Enjoy life on the beach from the 7th floor - spectacular ocean views! King bed in MBR. TV's in LR and MBR. Sorry, but absolutely no pets per condo rules. Underground covered parking included. Private access gate to Jupiter Beach Resort right next door. Near many restaurants, the Maltz Theater, and a quick 20-minute hop to PBIA.