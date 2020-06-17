All apartments in Juno Beach
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:07 PM

70 Celestial Way

70 Celestial Way · (561) 722-3618
Location

70 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL 33408

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1996 sqft

Amenities

Enjoy the charm of a secluded small community in Juno Beach. This direct oceanfront condo is on the sand and located in the beautiful seaside town of Juno Beach. The ocean views are one of a kind from the minute you walk through the front door. This is a private, pristine 55+ community which is set back off of Celestial Way. This furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom updated condo is meticulously maintained and awaiting your arrival! This oceanfront condo is located on the second floor of a 3 story building. Poolside cabana is a perfect place to relax and there is a BBQ area. Tenant is responsible for electric and premium cable channels, connections and fees. Water, sewer, basic cable and basic WiFi are all included with with monthly rent. One covered parking space is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Celestial Way have any available units?
70 Celestial Way has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 70 Celestial Way have?
Some of 70 Celestial Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Celestial Way currently offering any rent specials?
70 Celestial Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Celestial Way pet-friendly?
No, 70 Celestial Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Juno Beach.
Does 70 Celestial Way offer parking?
Yes, 70 Celestial Way does offer parking.
Does 70 Celestial Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Celestial Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Celestial Way have a pool?
Yes, 70 Celestial Way has a pool.
Does 70 Celestial Way have accessible units?
No, 70 Celestial Way does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Celestial Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Celestial Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Celestial Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Celestial Way does not have units with air conditioning.
