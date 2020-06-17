70 Celestial Way

Amenities

Enjoy the charm of a secluded small community in Juno Beach. This direct oceanfront condo is on the sand and located in the beautiful seaside town of Juno Beach. The ocean views are one of a kind from the minute you walk through the front door. This is a private, pristine 55+ community which is set back off of Celestial Way. This furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom updated condo is meticulously maintained and awaiting your arrival! This oceanfront condo is located on the second floor of a 3 story building. Poolside cabana is a perfect place to relax and there is a BBQ area. Tenant is responsible for electric and premium cable channels, connections and fees. Water, sewer, basic cable and basic WiFi are all included with with monthly rent. One covered parking space is included.