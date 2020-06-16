451 Surfside Lane

Amenities

Spectacular custom built beach house in the private beachfront community of Surfside Hills in Juno Beach. This stunning CBS constructed home has four bedrooms, each with en suite baths with jetted tubes, and a powder room. As you enter the formal inlaid marble foyer, you see a sweeping wrought-iron and hardwood staircase to the right and formal dining room to your left, with soaring high ceilings and large windows, adjacent to a custom kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, spacious pantry, custom cabinets, high hat lighting, and breakfast bar, that is open to the great room, featuring 27' ceilings with triple crown molding, open to your private backyard with heated pool and spa. The breakfast room is framed in windows, also overlooking your private backyard...