All apartments in Juno Beach
Find more places like 451 Surfside Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Juno Beach, FL
/
451 Surfside Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

451 Surfside Lane

451 Surfside Lane · (561) 655-6570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Juno Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

451 Surfside Lane, Juno Beach, FL 33408

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spectacular custom built beach house in the private beachfront community of Surfside Hills in Juno Beach. This stunning CBS constructed home has four bedrooms, each with en suite baths with jetted tubes, and a powder room. As you enter the formal inlaid marble foyer, you see a sweeping wrought-iron and hardwood staircase to the right and formal dining room to your left, with soaring high ceilings and large windows, adjacent to a custom kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, spacious pantry, custom cabinets, high hat lighting, and breakfast bar, that is open to the great room, featuring 27' ceilings with triple crown molding, open to your private backyard with heated pool and spa. The breakfast room is framed in windows, also overlooking your private backyard...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 Surfside Lane have any available units?
451 Surfside Lane has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 451 Surfside Lane have?
Some of 451 Surfside Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 Surfside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
451 Surfside Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Surfside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 451 Surfside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Juno Beach.
Does 451 Surfside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 451 Surfside Lane does offer parking.
Does 451 Surfside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 451 Surfside Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Surfside Lane have a pool?
Yes, 451 Surfside Lane has a pool.
Does 451 Surfside Lane have accessible units?
No, 451 Surfside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Surfside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 451 Surfside Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 451 Surfside Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 451 Surfside Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 451 Surfside Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1
Juno Beach, FL 33408

Similar Pages

Juno Beach 1 BedroomsJuno Beach 2 Bedrooms
Juno Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJuno Beach 3 Bedrooms
Juno Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FL
Tamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLLighthouse Point, FLLakewood Park, FLFlorida Ridge, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FL
Hobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FLHutchinson Island South, FLThe Acreage, FLTequesta, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity