530 Ocean Drive

Come live in the exclusive Beachfront high-rise condo on the 10th floor with direct SE ocean views. Just a few steps from the sand. Superb ocean views from all rooms, wrap around balcony, king in Master Bedroom and twin beds with trundles in guest room. Beachfront amenities include a residents' private pool, covered (underground) parking, workout facility, sauna and direct access to the ocean. The master suite includes a large bathroom with his and her sinks and toilets as well as a walk-in closet. Tenant pays electric over the first $50/month for seasonal rental and premium cable channels and fees. Exit cleaning fee of $250. No house phone/long distance.