Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:05 PM

530 Ocean Drive

530 Ocean Drive · (561) 722-3618
Location

530 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL 33408

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1004 · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 2475 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Come live in the exclusive Beachfront high-rise condo on the 10th floor with direct SE ocean views. Just a few steps from the sand. Superb ocean views from all rooms, wrap around balcony, king in Master Bedroom and twin beds with trundles in guest room. Beachfront amenities include a residents' private pool, covered (underground) parking, workout facility, sauna and direct access to the ocean. The master suite includes a large bathroom with his and her sinks and toilets as well as a walk-in closet. Tenant pays electric over the first $50/month for seasonal rental and premium cable channels and fees. Exit cleaning fee of $250. No house phone/long distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Ocean Drive have any available units?
530 Ocean Drive has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 530 Ocean Drive have?
Some of 530 Ocean Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
530 Ocean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 530 Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Juno Beach.
Does 530 Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 530 Ocean Drive does offer parking.
Does 530 Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 Ocean Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 530 Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 530 Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 530 Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Ocean Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Ocean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
