432 Bay Colony Drive N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court business center clubhouse fire pit gym pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Here is your opportunity to live a resort style life at this award winning Intracoastal community. Fully furnished 3/3 with a four month minimum as per the association. Huge balcony off the open floor plan living dining and kitchen with views of the marina and Intracoastal. Balcony off the master. Kitchen features granite and stainless. Impact glass throughout the condo. The resort style amenities include pool,spa and hot tub, and grilling stations,clubhouse with fitness center and business center.Walking trails to tennis,pickleball and bocce. The 14 acres include a fire pit, gathering area near the marina and kayak storage. This condo at Bay Colony is waiting for you!