All apartments in Juno Beach
Find more places like 432 Bay Colony Drive N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Juno Beach, FL
/
432 Bay Colony Drive N
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:27 AM

432 Bay Colony Drive N

432 Bay Colony Drive North · (561) 628-0907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Juno Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

432 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL 33408

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 432 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Here is your opportunity to live a resort style life at this award winning Intracoastal community. Fully furnished 3/3 with a four month minimum as per the association. Huge balcony off the open floor plan living dining and kitchen with views of the marina and Intracoastal. Balcony off the master. Kitchen features granite and stainless. Impact glass throughout the condo. The resort style amenities include pool,spa and hot tub, and grilling stations,clubhouse with fitness center and business center.Walking trails to tennis,pickleball and bocce. The 14 acres include a fire pit, gathering area near the marina and kayak storage. This condo at Bay Colony is waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Bay Colony Drive N have any available units?
432 Bay Colony Drive N has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 432 Bay Colony Drive N have?
Some of 432 Bay Colony Drive N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Bay Colony Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
432 Bay Colony Drive N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Bay Colony Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 432 Bay Colony Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Juno Beach.
Does 432 Bay Colony Drive N offer parking?
No, 432 Bay Colony Drive N does not offer parking.
Does 432 Bay Colony Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 432 Bay Colony Drive N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Bay Colony Drive N have a pool?
Yes, 432 Bay Colony Drive N has a pool.
Does 432 Bay Colony Drive N have accessible units?
No, 432 Bay Colony Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Bay Colony Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 Bay Colony Drive N has units with dishwashers.
Does 432 Bay Colony Drive N have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 Bay Colony Drive N does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 432 Bay Colony Drive N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1
Juno Beach, FL 33408

Similar Pages

Juno Beach 1 BedroomsJuno Beach 2 Bedrooms
Juno Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJuno Beach 3 Bedrooms
Juno Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FL
Tamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLLighthouse Point, FLLakewood Park, FLFlorida Ridge, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FL
Hobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FLHutchinson Island South, FLThe Acreage, FLTequesta, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity