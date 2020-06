Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave internet access range

Come stay in the beautiful condo in the heart of Juno Beach. Bring your toothbrush and wardrobe...everything else is provided! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with a very bright, open/enclosed porch. Washer and dryer IN the unit. 13% sales tax for leases under 6 months. 3 month minimum. Tenant responsible for HOA application and exit cleaning fee. Electric cap of $50/month. WiFI included in rental. Master has a queen bed and guest room has twin beds.