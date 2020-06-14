15 Apartments for rent in Ocala, FL with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ocala renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:54am
17 Units Available
The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Tenants get access to a fitness center, swimming pool, and volleyball court. Pet friendly. Located off Route 200. Near numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Latigo 27
1601 SW 27th Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$881
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
One- and two- bedroom apartments with patios and walk-in closets. Community features a pool, gym, and clubhouse. Ocala and Ocala National Forest are within easy driving distance. I-75 connects you to the rest of Florida.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
48 Units Available
Steeples
2901 SW 41st St, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,094
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1046 sqft
Close to majestic Lake Weir and Silver Springs. Community features pool, sauna, tennis court, maintenance, laundry and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
7 Units Available
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1120 sqft
This charming community offers outstanding proximity to area schools and shopping. Apartments feature large kitchens, patios and balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Pool, dog park, and fitness center on-site.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4060 SW 47th Ave
4060 Southwest 47th Avenue, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1604 sqft
Cimarron House FOR RENT in Fore Ranch - Property Id: 296939 2010 4/2/2 1604sf in Cimarron of Fore Ranch. Living/dining room with wood floors and screened lanai overlooking private fenced backyard with western exposure for nice evening sunsets.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
4925 SW 53RD ROAD
4925 Southwest 53rd Road, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3073 sqft
Don't miss out on this gorgeous 2 story home in one of the most sought after gated communities in town! Have family and friends over and impress them with the smart house features which includes all the kitchen and living room lighting controlled

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4236 SW 57 AVE
4236 Southwest 57th Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1714 sqft
4236 SW 57 AVE - THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH RENTAL IN RED HAWK SECTION OF FOUR RANCH.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
4238 SW 50TH CIRCLE
4238 Southwest 50th Circle, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1584 sqft
Location...location...Fore Ranch/Wynchase (gated community) 3/2.
Results within 1 mile of Ocala

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
5276 NW 34 Street
5276 NW 34th St, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1315 sqft
2019 Aria Model, recently renovated, and fully furnished. All you need is your toothbrush! Minimal 6 months and 1 day rental.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3893 NW 49TH COURT
3893 Northwest 49th Court, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1706 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RESORT LIFESTYLE HOME AVAILABLE APRIL 1- FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, WITH OFFICE/DEN AREA WITH EVERY COMFORT AND AMENITY YOU COULD IMAGINE.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5174 NW 26TH LANE
5174 Northwest 26th Lane, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1712 sqft
Welcome to Ocala Palms, a lovely 55+community in the middle of NW Horse Country; minutes to the NEW World Equestrian Center & minutes to I-75. This home has great curb appeal and an extra wide driveway with extra golf cart garage.
Results within 5 miles of Ocala

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
11122 SW 73RD COURT
11122 Southwest 73rd Court, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1278 sqft
Absolutely PRISTINE FURNISHED RENTAL IN 55 PLUS COMMUNITY. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, BIG 2 car garage. Open floor plan with kitchen open to living room. Big dining area in kitchen. AMAZING built in pantry plus standard pantry. Vaulted ceilings.
Results within 10 miles of Ocala

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
12536 SE 92ND TERRACE
12536 SE 92nd Terrace, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
Beautiful home for annual rental in the Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club, Tamarron neighborhood. Short distance to the ball field and fitness center. 1150 sqft, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car. Fresh paint, new flooring and all new appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
10842 SW 91ST TERRACE
10842 Southwest 91st Terrace, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Great location close to shopping and medical facilities. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home with enclosed Florida Room.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
9339 SE 132ND PLACE
9339 SE 132nd Pl, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1276 sqft
Lovely Amelia 2/2/2, 1,296 SF on a quiet cul-de-sac in St Andrews in Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club. Welcome home to Del Webb. Newer Carpet and SS appliances. Newer interior painting. Screened lanai with ceiling fan.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Ocala, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ocala renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

