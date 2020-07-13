Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 PM

31 Apartments under $700 for rent in Jacksonville, FL

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
Fairways Forest
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$680
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
Find the Garden Style apartment you’ve been searching for at Townsend Apartments. We offer Studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
3 Units Available
Ortega Farms
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$650
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
864 sqft
Welcome To Summerwind Apartments\nSail into a luxurious new lifestyle where living is a breeze. Relax by the pool or enjoy a cookout in our barbecue area. Simple pleasures are often lifes greatest rewards and you will find them at Summerwind.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Southpoint
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$605
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$700
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
944 sqft
Welcome to the calm ambiance of Pointe Sienna apartment homes, a wonderful place to live that is centrally located in the heart of South Jacksonville. Pointe Sienna provides a comfortable, elegant, and convenient life style.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Oak Hill
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$670
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Robinson
2218 Orchard St.
2218 Orchard Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$650
784 sqft
Single family house! Accepting deposits now! - Come check out this single family house! Please call 904-743-1500 ext. 2 to schedule a viewing today! (RLNE5891364)

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
Woodland Acres
8231 Berry Avenue
8231 Berry Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$665
680 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mid-Westside
1489 Steele St.
1489 Steele Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1489 Steele St 3/1 available now - Cozy 3/1 single family home available now! Property includes central AC/Heat and appliances! Don't let this one pass you by! Low security deposit move in special! Month to Month available! Call 904-743-1500 ext 2

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Riverview
2351 3rd Ave
2351 3rd Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$675
576 sqft
Single family home available now - Cozy, 1/1 single family house available for viewing! This property features washer and dryer connections and a private fenced in yard. This property wont last long put your application in today! (RLNE5334428)

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Woodstock
2604 Commonwealth Ave
2604 Commonwealth Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1258 sqft
PRICE CUT!!! LARGE, AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN JACKSONVILLE - PRICE CUT!!! LARGE, AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN JACKSONVILLE 2604 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE JACKSONVILLE, FL 32254 Rent: $700/month 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Affordable, large home in

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Panama Park
7044 Bloxham Avenue - 1
7044 Bloxham Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$695
750 sqft
Cute downstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment (duplex). Wood flooring throughout. Nice kitchen. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Panama Park
680 East 64th Street Unit 1
680 East 64th Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$650
860 sqft
Come See Your Beautiful New Home! - June move in promo - $599.99 a month for 12 month lease! Beautiful apartment located in the heart of Jacksonville.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Park
2445 SPRING PARK RD
2445 Spring Park Road, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
SOUTHSIDE/SPRING PARK 1st FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. UNIT 5. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, central heat and air, kitchen (R,R)), balcony, off street parking, laundry room on premises, owner may consider pets with NRPF, approximately 600 sq.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Mid-Westside
1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4
1771 Cleveland Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
676 sqft
Must See Apartment - LOWERED RENT! - Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in the Heart of Jacksonville. Just moments away from downtown and located next to Historic Avondale and Riverside.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Springfield
238 E. 18th Street
238 East 18th Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$500
645 sqft
1 bedroom , 1 bath rental. Easy terms. Water included in the rent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
1133 Lake Shore Blvd
1133 Lake Shore Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
700 sqft
North Florida Real Estate & Management....we have rentals! Call North Florida Real Estate and Management today for more information and a tour. Easy terms. Prompt and courteous service.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Murray Hill
2953-2965 Ernest St
2953 Ernest St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
500 sqft
One bedroom one bathroom apartment with new appliances! Water, sewer, and trash are included in rent. Located in a tri-plex in Riverside off S. McDuff Avenue. Quiet dead end road. The apartment comes with a new stove and a new refrigerator.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Grand Park
3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121
3715 Almeda Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$670
630 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment features new appliances, new tile, and hardwood floors and New A/C. Located just north of downtown Jacksonville, location is convenient to I-295, I-95, shopping, dining & entertainment.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southpoint
8160 SAN JOSE MANOR DR E
8160 San Jose Manor Drive East, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$675
615 sqft
This 1 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In

1 of 1

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
Woodstock
1129 Melson Avenue
1129 Melson Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$699
870 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 5

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
29th and Chase
1250 W 27th St.
1250 West 27th Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$650
696 sqft
1250 W 27th St.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Acres
7743 Hare Avenue
7743 Hare Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$535
450 sqft
We offer just the right mix of availability, with our quick responses to maintenance requests and a respect for our tenants need for privacy and convenience, and provide this with our online rent pay option.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Acres
7703 Jasper Avenue
7703 Jasper Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$595
750 sqft
We offer just the right mix of availability, with our quick responses to maintenance requests and a respect for our tenants need for privacy and convenience, and provide this with our online rent pay option.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Acres
7610 Jasper Avenue
7610 Jasper Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$658
750 sqft
Newly Remodeled Apartment New Kitchens & Updated bathrooms Light Fixtures, Flooring and Paint Pay Rent and send Maintenance Request On Line Pets Allowed ( some restrictions apply) Onsite Maintenance Onsite Laundry Facility Cable Ready Easy Access to

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Acres
7713 India Avenue
7713 India Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$535
450 sqft
We offer just the right mix of availability, with our quick responses to maintenance requests and a respect for our tenants need for privacy and convenience, and provide this with our online rent pay option.

July 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Jacksonville Rent Report. Jacksonville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jacksonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Jacksonville rents increased over the past month

Jacksonville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jacksonville stand at $896 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,097 for a two-bedroom. Jacksonville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Jacksonville, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Jacksonville rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Jacksonville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Jacksonville is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Jacksonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,097 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Jacksonville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Jacksonville than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Jacksonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

