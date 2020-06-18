All apartments in Ives Estates
Location

984 Northeast 193rd Terrace, Ives Estates, FL 33179
California Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
984 Northeast 193rd Terrace, Miami, FL 33179 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 05/30/2020. Pets: allowed. 4x2.5 Home located at a Large Cul De Sac Lot (one of the Largest Backyards). Backyard consist of the largest private swimming pool in the entire community with a jacuzzi for 10 people and private playground. Pool has heater and salt system. Retractable automatic awning for you to enjoy with your family and friends. Upgraded kitchen. Upgraded laundry room. Upgraded carrier 5 Ton AC unit installed in July 2019. 2 car garage with sealant floor. The community has 4 kids playground and a large community pool. PETS OKAY restrictions may apply. 3 MONTHS RENT to move-in. Association approval 1-2 weeks. Proof of income showing at least 3 times the rent monthly, no rental eviction or rental collection on credit report, good credit and background. To schedule a showing, call Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10857232. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3567493 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 984 Northeast 193rd Terrace have any available units?
984 Northeast 193rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ives Estates, FL.
What amenities does 984 Northeast 193rd Terrace have?
Some of 984 Northeast 193rd Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 984 Northeast 193rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
984 Northeast 193rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 984 Northeast 193rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 984 Northeast 193rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 984 Northeast 193rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 984 Northeast 193rd Terrace offers parking.
Does 984 Northeast 193rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 984 Northeast 193rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 984 Northeast 193rd Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 984 Northeast 193rd Terrace has a pool.
Does 984 Northeast 193rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 984 Northeast 193rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 984 Northeast 193rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 984 Northeast 193rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 984 Northeast 193rd Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 984 Northeast 193rd Terrace has units with air conditioning.
