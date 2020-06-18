Amenities

984 Northeast 193rd Terrace, Miami, FL 33179 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 05/30/2020. Pets: allowed. 4x2.5 Home located at a Large Cul De Sac Lot (one of the Largest Backyards). Backyard consist of the largest private swimming pool in the entire community with a jacuzzi for 10 people and private playground. Pool has heater and salt system. Retractable automatic awning for you to enjoy with your family and friends. Upgraded kitchen. Upgraded laundry room. Upgraded carrier 5 Ton AC unit installed in July 2019. 2 car garage with sealant floor. The community has 4 kids playground and a large community pool. PETS OKAY restrictions may apply. 3 MONTHS RENT to move-in. Association approval 1-2 weeks. Proof of income showing at least 3 times the rent monthly, no rental eviction or rental collection on credit report, good credit and background. To schedule a showing, call Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10857232. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3567493 ]