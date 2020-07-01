605 Ives Dairy Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool

Stunning 2/2 apartment in guard gated Summertree Village. This unit offers beautiful view of the lake where you can watch the sunset, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, new central A/C, beautiful marble floors in living and dining room, ample bedrooms with carpeted floors and separate room with washer and dryer. This complex offers 24hr security, 2 pools, clubhouse, Jacuzzi, and lake and much more. Great location, close I95, Aventura Mall, Gulfstream Park and Beautiful Beaches.