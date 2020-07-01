605 Ives Dairy Rd

Amenities
Stunning 2/2 apartment in guard gated Summertree Village. This unit offers beautiful view of the lake where you can watch the sunset, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, new central A/C, beautiful marble floors in living and dining room, ample bedrooms with carpeted floors and separate room with washer and dryer. This complex offers 24hr security, 2 pools, clubhouse, Jacuzzi, and lake and much more. Great location, close I95, Aventura Mall, Gulfstream Park and Beautiful Beaches.