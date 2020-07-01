All apartments in Ives Estates
Find more places like 605 Ives Dairy Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ives Estates, FL
/
605 Ives Dairy Rd
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

605 Ives Dairy Rd

605 Ives Dairy Road · (786) 355-4494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ives Estates
See all
California Club
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

605 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL 33179
California Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 405-7 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
Stunning 2/2 apartment in guard gated Summertree Village. This unit offers beautiful view of the lake where you can watch the sunset, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, new central A/C, beautiful marble floors in living and dining room, ample bedrooms with carpeted floors and separate room with washer and dryer. This complex offers 24hr security, 2 pools, clubhouse, Jacuzzi, and lake and much more. Great location, close I95, Aventura Mall, Gulfstream Park and Beautiful Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Ives Dairy Rd have any available units?
605 Ives Dairy Rd has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 605 Ives Dairy Rd have?
Some of 605 Ives Dairy Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Ives Dairy Rd currently offering any rent specials?
605 Ives Dairy Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Ives Dairy Rd pet-friendly?
No, 605 Ives Dairy Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ives Estates.
Does 605 Ives Dairy Rd offer parking?
No, 605 Ives Dairy Rd does not offer parking.
Does 605 Ives Dairy Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 Ives Dairy Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Ives Dairy Rd have a pool?
Yes, 605 Ives Dairy Rd has a pool.
Does 605 Ives Dairy Rd have accessible units?
No, 605 Ives Dairy Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Ives Dairy Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Ives Dairy Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Ives Dairy Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 605 Ives Dairy Rd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 605 Ives Dairy Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ives Estates 2 BedroomsIves Estates Apartments with GymsIves Estates Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ives Estates Apartments with ParkingIves Estates Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLGreenacres, FLEl Portal, FLRichmond West, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

California Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity