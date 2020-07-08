19703 NE 12th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home in warm residential neighborhood. Come enjoy all the upgrades just completed. Brand new roof, new kitchen featuring new floor, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. New air

conditioning, new bathrooms, new lighting, 5 new ceiling fans. Large 4th bedroom with 2 closets and adjacent bonus room. Room for your boat or RV. Completely fenced in, storage shed, freshly painted. Finished driveway with room for 4 vehicles plus 1-car garage. Septic tank recently cleaned. Hurricane panels throughout. Ideally located close to shopping, restaurants, and major arteries for commuting. Garbage and lawn maintenance included in the rent.