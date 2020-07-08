All apartments in Ives Estates
Find more places like 19703 NE 12th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ives Estates, FL
/
19703 NE 12th Pl
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

19703 NE 12th Pl

19703 Northeast 12th Place · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ives Estates
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

19703 Northeast 12th Place, Ives Estates, FL 33179

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19703 · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious home in warm residential neighborhood. Come enjoy all the upgrades just completed. Brand new roof, new kitchen featuring new floor, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. New air
conditioning, new bathrooms, new lighting, 5 new ceiling fans. Large 4th bedroom with 2 closets and adjacent bonus room. Room for your boat or RV. Completely fenced in, storage shed, freshly painted. Finished driveway with room for 4 vehicles plus 1-car garage. Septic tank recently cleaned. Hurricane panels throughout. Ideally located close to shopping, restaurants, and major arteries for commuting. Garbage and lawn maintenance included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19703 NE 12th Pl have any available units?
19703 NE 12th Pl has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19703 NE 12th Pl have?
Some of 19703 NE 12th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19703 NE 12th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
19703 NE 12th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19703 NE 12th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 19703 NE 12th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ives Estates.
Does 19703 NE 12th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 19703 NE 12th Pl offers parking.
Does 19703 NE 12th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19703 NE 12th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19703 NE 12th Pl have a pool?
No, 19703 NE 12th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 19703 NE 12th Pl have accessible units?
No, 19703 NE 12th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 19703 NE 12th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 19703 NE 12th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19703 NE 12th Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19703 NE 12th Pl has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 19703 NE 12th Pl?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ives Estates 2 BedroomsIves Estates Apartments with GymsIves Estates Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ives Estates Apartments with ParkingIves Estates Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLGreenacres, FLEl Portal, FLRichmond West, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

California Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity