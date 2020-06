Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

AMAZING FULLY UPGRADED CUL DE SAC 4 BEDROOM POOL HOME HIGHLY DESIREABLE CUL DE SAC LOCATION WITH OVERSIZED LOT AND DRIVEWAY IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA ISLES! Bring your client to this amazing home in aventura isles minutes from all the city has to offer. This home has over 70k in upgrades, amazing backyard (western exposure for afternoon sun) and front cul de sac lot (eastern exposure) with an extended driveway which is very important in this community to fit 5 cars, and 2 inside the garage. 24x24 marble floors and hard wood on the stairs and second floor. All upgraded new kitchen aid appliances and brand new pool system. LED lights installed through out the home. Laundry room downstairs. Brand new upgraded laundry machines as well your clients will LOVE.