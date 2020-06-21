Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1041 Northeast 210th Terrace, Miami, FL 33179 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/06/2020. No pets allowed. 2-story townhome in quiet community. Completely remodeled and upgraded. Washer/dryer hook-up. Screened balcony and enclosed backyard. Rent includes 2 parking spaces. No pets. Association approval 1 to 2 weeks. Requirements: 3 month rent to move-in Minimum household income $5250 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background To schedule a showing, call Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10869444. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3578738 ]