Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:50 AM

1041 Northeast 210th Terrace

1041 Northeast 210th Terrace · (305) 528-5387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1041 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL 33179

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1469 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1041 Northeast 210th Terrace, Miami, FL 33179 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/06/2020. No pets allowed. 2-story townhome in quiet community. Completely remodeled and upgraded. Washer/dryer hook-up. Screened balcony and enclosed backyard. Rent includes 2 parking spaces. No pets. Association approval 1 to 2 weeks. Requirements: 3 month rent to move-in Minimum household income $5250 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background To schedule a showing, call Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10869444. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3578738 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 Northeast 210th Terrace have any available units?
1041 Northeast 210th Terrace has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1041 Northeast 210th Terrace have?
Some of 1041 Northeast 210th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 Northeast 210th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1041 Northeast 210th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 Northeast 210th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1041 Northeast 210th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ives Estates.
Does 1041 Northeast 210th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1041 Northeast 210th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 1041 Northeast 210th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 Northeast 210th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 Northeast 210th Terrace have a pool?
No, 1041 Northeast 210th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1041 Northeast 210th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1041 Northeast 210th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 Northeast 210th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 Northeast 210th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1041 Northeast 210th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1041 Northeast 210th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
