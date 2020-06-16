All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:09 AM

9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY

9633 Amber Chestnut Way · (321) 239-8509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9633 Amber Chestnut Way, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1635 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Brand NEW energy-efficient home ready July 2019! This Glendale model home, features covered front porch and spacious, open first floor .Full all new kitchen beta white granite countertops, ceramic flooring, and all natural taupe carpeting upstairs .Attached two car garage and privacy fenced rear patio. Make every day feel like a vacation day in this incredible Watermark community. Enjoy fireworks from the clubhouse viewing deck, a few sets of tennis or a summer afternoon at the community's resort-style swimming pool. Known for their energy-efficient features, our homes help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving you thousands of dollars on utility bills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY have any available units?
9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY have?
Some of 9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY does offer parking.
Does 9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY has a pool.
Does 9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY have accessible units?
No, 9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9633 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity