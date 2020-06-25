All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

9545 ROYAL ESTATES BOULEVARD

9545 Royal Estates Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9545 Royal Estates Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 32836

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
internet access
Brand new 5/4 Pulte home, never been lived in! Wheelchair accessible first floor with roll in shower in Master Suite + 3 other Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms down + office/den. Gorgeous Kitchen with center island and Café overlooks gathering room. Sliding patio doors to large covered lanai. 20.7 x 16 loft upstairs with 13.9 x 13.8 bedroom, full bath and large storage room. Community pool and cabana with WiFi. Close to world class medical centers, all the major attractions and fabulous shopping (1.15 million sq. ft. of open air shopping at Winter Garden Village) Close proximity to every major highway with Orlando International Airport a short drive away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9545 ROYAL ESTATES BOULEVARD have any available units?
9545 ROYAL ESTATES BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 9545 ROYAL ESTATES BOULEVARD have?
Some of 9545 ROYAL ESTATES BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9545 ROYAL ESTATES BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
9545 ROYAL ESTATES BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9545 ROYAL ESTATES BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 9545 ROYAL ESTATES BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 9545 ROYAL ESTATES BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 9545 ROYAL ESTATES BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 9545 ROYAL ESTATES BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9545 ROYAL ESTATES BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9545 ROYAL ESTATES BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 9545 ROYAL ESTATES BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 9545 ROYAL ESTATES BOULEVARD have accessible units?
Yes, 9545 ROYAL ESTATES BOULEVARD has accessible units.
Does 9545 ROYAL ESTATES BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9545 ROYAL ESTATES BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9545 ROYAL ESTATES BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9545 ROYAL ESTATES BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
