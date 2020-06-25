9545 ROYAL ESTATES BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool internet access

Brand new 5/4 Pulte home, never been lived in! Wheelchair accessible first floor with roll in shower in Master Suite + 3 other Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms down + office/den. Gorgeous Kitchen with center island and Café overlooks gathering room. Sliding patio doors to large covered lanai. 20.7 x 16 loft upstairs with 13.9 x 13.8 bedroom, full bath and large storage room. Community pool and cabana with WiFi. Close to world class medical centers, all the major attractions and fabulous shopping (1.15 million sq. ft. of open air shopping at Winter Garden Village) Close proximity to every major highway with Orlando International Airport a short drive away.