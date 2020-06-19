9542 BOLERO ROAD.

Amenities
New construction in Waterligh Community with breathtaking two story open floorplan, 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths, and 2 car garage. This home is inviting from the moment you enter! Great for entertaining with the cafe just off the large kitchen for casual dining, includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space.
This home has lots of upgrades including but not limited to energy efficient construction,
home security system can be monitored with your cell phone,
Rent includes lawn care provided by the HOA, home is brand-new be the first to living in this amazing property. Has security system and many energy efficient upgrades. Enjoy relaxing water view in back of the home.
Washer and dryer connections only you bring your own washer and dryer.
Community is under construction. Items/amenities to be offered-
Observation Pier on the Hickory Nut Lake
Clubhouse with Fitness Center
Resort Style Pool
6 hole miniature golf course
Beach Volleyball
Hammocks for lounging
Peninsula Point- Nature Walking Trail, Fishing & Observation Pier
Tot Lot
A "must see" in Winter Garden/Waterleigh