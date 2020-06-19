All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like
9542 BOLERO ROAD.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:15 PM

9542 BOLERO ROAD

9542 Bolero Rd · (321) 230-8775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9542 Bolero Rd, Horizon West, FL 34787
Lake Avalon Groves

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,399

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
volleyball court
New construction in Waterligh Community with breathtaking two story open floorplan, 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths, and 2 car garage. This home is inviting from the moment you enter! Great for entertaining with the cafe just off the large kitchen for casual dining, includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space.
This home has lots of upgrades including but not limited to energy efficient construction,
home security system can be monitored with your cell phone,

Rent includes lawn care provided by the HOA, home is brand-new be the first to living in this amazing property. Has security system and many energy efficient upgrades. Enjoy relaxing water view in back of the home.

Washer and dryer connections only you bring your own washer and dryer.

Community is under construction. Items/amenities to be offered-
Observation Pier on the Hickory Nut Lake
Clubhouse with Fitness Center
Resort Style Pool
6 hole miniature golf course
Beach Volleyball
Hammocks for lounging
Peninsula Point- Nature Walking Trail, Fishing & Observation Pier
Tot Lot

A "must see" in Winter Garden/Waterleigh

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9542 BOLERO ROAD have any available units?
9542 BOLERO ROAD has a unit available for $3,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9542 BOLERO ROAD have?
Some of 9542 BOLERO ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9542 BOLERO ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9542 BOLERO ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9542 BOLERO ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9542 BOLERO ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 9542 BOLERO ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9542 BOLERO ROAD does offer parking.
Does 9542 BOLERO ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9542 BOLERO ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9542 BOLERO ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 9542 BOLERO ROAD has a pool.
Does 9542 BOLERO ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9542 BOLERO ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9542 BOLERO ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9542 BOLERO ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9542 BOLERO ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9542 BOLERO ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

