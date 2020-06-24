All apartments in Horizon West
9390 Meadow Hunt Way

Location

9390 Meadow Hunt Way, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
9390 Meadow Hunt Way Winter Garden, FL 34787 - Deposit $1895. Monthly Rent $1895. Available Feb 1!

Contact Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email shaylene@homevest.com for your private showing!

This home is conveniently located in the gorgeous Watermark Community in Winter Garden. Features include brand new Clubhouse with State of the Art Fitness Center and also fully equipped with kitchen, dining and lounge areas great for entertaining! Also included is a Community Swimming Pool with Play Area for kids, Playground, Tennis Courts, Picnic Area, Grills, Fireplace, Scenic Views and much much more! This home is walking distance to the community amenities!The home includes a 2 Car Garage, Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen, Granite Countertops, Washer and Dryer, Carpet and Tile throughout, lots of storage space and much more!

Lawn Care Included!

Sorry, this home does not allow pets. There are no exceptions.

Schools:
Elementary - Independence
Middle - Bridgewater
High - Windermere
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Directions-
I-4 East to Turnpike or 408 to 429 South. Exit on Schofield Road heading east. Right on Avalon, Left on Seidel, Left on Summerlake Groves, Right On Meadow Hunt Way.

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

Pet Information-
Sorry, this home does not allow pets. There are no exceptions.

Call Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email shaylene@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2987007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9390 Meadow Hunt Way have any available units?
9390 Meadow Hunt Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 9390 Meadow Hunt Way have?
Some of 9390 Meadow Hunt Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9390 Meadow Hunt Way currently offering any rent specials?
9390 Meadow Hunt Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9390 Meadow Hunt Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9390 Meadow Hunt Way is pet friendly.
Does 9390 Meadow Hunt Way offer parking?
Yes, 9390 Meadow Hunt Way offers parking.
Does 9390 Meadow Hunt Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9390 Meadow Hunt Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9390 Meadow Hunt Way have a pool?
Yes, 9390 Meadow Hunt Way has a pool.
Does 9390 Meadow Hunt Way have accessible units?
No, 9390 Meadow Hunt Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9390 Meadow Hunt Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9390 Meadow Hunt Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9390 Meadow Hunt Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9390 Meadow Hunt Way does not have units with air conditioning.
