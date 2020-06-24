Amenities

9390 Meadow Hunt Way Winter Garden, FL 34787 - Deposit $1895. Monthly Rent $1895. Available Feb 1!



Contact Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email shaylene@homevest.com for your private showing!



This home is conveniently located in the gorgeous Watermark Community in Winter Garden. Features include brand new Clubhouse with State of the Art Fitness Center and also fully equipped with kitchen, dining and lounge areas great for entertaining! Also included is a Community Swimming Pool with Play Area for kids, Playground, Tennis Courts, Picnic Area, Grills, Fireplace, Scenic Views and much much more! This home is walking distance to the community amenities!The home includes a 2 Car Garage, Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen, Granite Countertops, Washer and Dryer, Carpet and Tile throughout, lots of storage space and much more!



Lawn Care Included!



Schools:

Elementary - Independence

Middle - Bridgewater

High - Windermere

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Directions-

I-4 East to Turnpike or 408 to 429 South. Exit on Schofield Road heading east. Right on Avalon, Left on Seidel, Left on Summerlake Groves, Right On Meadow Hunt Way.



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



Pet Information-

Sorry, this home does not allow pets. There are no exceptions.



(RLNE2987007)